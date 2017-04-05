Alleged Xiaomi Mi 6 Camera Sample Appears Online

A camera sample presumably taken with Xiaomi’s upcoming Mi 6 flagship has just appeared online today. The photograph, which can be viewed above, was shared on the Chinese social media site, Baidu with the tag “Shot on Mi 6 – 5X Optical Zoom”. The Xiaomi Mi 6 is expected to boast a main dual-camera setup, with the main sensor being of 19MP Sony IMX400 variety. And earlier today, a few images showcasing a line of recently announced Xiaomi Mi 6 cases also showed up, confirming the handset will indeed get the dual camera treatment.

While it’s not possible to tell for sure whether the image was actually taken with a Xiaomi Mi 6, the watermark imprinted on the photograph does indicate this is the case. The picture – shot in a low-light environment – appears to be quite clear and detailed. Apart from the primary dual-camera, the Xiaomi Mi 6 is expected to make an appearance with a 5.15-inch display with 1920 x 1080 resolution. According to previous available information, this year Xiaomi plans to present customers with two different variants of the Xiaomi Mi 6 – the one mentioned above and another version with a more spacious 5.7-inch screen and premium 2560 x 1440 resolution. Talk on the street also indicates the two phones will be powered by the mighty Snapdragon 835 chipset, which also keeps the lights on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ duo.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is expected to be available with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, while the Mi 6 Plus model will pack of 6GB of RAM. Moving on from random access memory, the Mi 6 could launch with 32G, 64GB, or 128GB built-in storage. As for the Mi 6 Plus, customers will be able to pick between 64GB and 128GB options. Both models will sport at least a metallic frame and really slim size-bezels. And like any self-respecting phones launching in 2017, the Xiaomi Mi 6 duo will arrive with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, but with Xiaomi’s MIUI 8 living on top. The two models are shaping up to be quite intriguing and the good news is that users won’t have to wait long to be able to get them. Xiaomi’s own CEO Lei Jun recently confirmed that the Mi 6 will launch in China this month. The rumored date is April 18th.