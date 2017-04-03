Alleged Meizu PRO 7 Leaks With A Curved Display, Thin Bezels

The Meizu PRO 6 Plus is the company’s current flagship smartphones, and its successor, the Meizu PRO 7, is expected to land next month, at least if Meizu plans to stick to their current release cycle, and the phone just surfaced yet again. The Meizu PRO 7 has been leaking for a long time now, though, truth be told, we didn’t see a leak of this device for quite some time now. Well, the newly-surfaced renders allegedly show off Meizu’s upcoming flagship, and unsurprisingly, the phone comes with a curved display, read on.

As you can see in the provided images, this smartphone resembles other Meizu-branded smartphones from the front, though this phone has considerably less bezel in general, and its display is curved on the sides, similar to the all-new Galaxy S8. The phone sports a physical home key below the display, Meizu’s multifunctional home key which serves as a physical home button, capacitive back key and a fingerprint scanner. Corners of the display on this phone are curved, as they are on the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus and the LG G6. All in all, this smartphone looks really nice, and even though it resembles Meizu’s already available smartphones, it’s definitely a step up for the company. Now, we cannot confirm this is a real thing, as the source of this image is still unknown, and even though Meizu is rumored to release the Meizu PRO 7 in April, we’re still not sure that will happen, Meizu is yet to confirm it.

The Meizu PRO 7 has been rumored to ship with the Helio X30 64-bit deca-core processor, and that’s probably what will happen. Meizu will probably introduce yet another flagship later in the year, a device that will be fueled by the Exynos 8895, probably the Meizu PRO 7 Plus. Aside from the Helio X30, the Meizu PRO 7 will almost certainly sport an AMOLED display, and will be made out of metal. The device will probably pack in at least 4GB of RAM, and Android Marshmallow or Android Nougat will come pre-installed on that smartphone. Now, it is worth noting that a report surfaced quite recently saying that Meizu fired around 10% of its staff already this year, so that could be a bad sign for the company, but we’ll see, in any case, stay tuned.

