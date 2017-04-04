Alcatel’s POP 7 LTE Tablet Now Available From Rogers & Fido

The Alcatel POP 7 LTE tablet is now available from Canadian carriers Rogers and Fido. If you reside in Canada and plan to pick one up for yourself, you may do so for $0 if you select the two-year contract which comes with cellular data. Also, you can opt to purchase it outright from the carrier, though that will set you back by $150. The tablet has been around in Canada for quite awhile now, and it is sold by multiple carriers, including Virgin Mobile, Telus and also Bell. All three carriers happen to sell the tablet without a contract for $150 as well. The Alcatel POP 7 LTE is available in only one color, which is Smokey Grey.

The Alcatel POP 7 LTE happens to be an entry-level tablet for the masses, and it packs decent specs for its price point. Specs includes a large 7-inch TFT touch display with a resolution of 1024 x 600 pixels, which translates to 170 Pixels-Per-Inch (PPI). Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 quad-core processor and it is clocked at 1.1GHz. Memory wise, it comes with 1GB of RAM coupled with 8GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 64GB via a microSD card. For optics, the Alcatel POP 7 LTE features a 5-megapixel camera on its rear, which is decent for a tablet as one normally doesn’t snap pictures with a tablet. On the front, a 2-megapixel camera can be found which can be used for video calls and selfies.

As the Alcatel POP 7 LTE is aimed towards people who consume lots of media content, the device features four stereo speakers, which should provide decent audio to users. Keeping the lights on is a decently sized 3,240mAh battery which is rated to last 1,000 hours on standby. For software, Android 6.0 Marshmallow can be found running on the device out of the box. At the moment, it is unknown whether the tablet will be receiving the jump to Android 7.0 Nougat in the future. As the name of the tablet suggests, it does come with Cat 4 LTE, and also the usual connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1 and also GPS.