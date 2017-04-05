AGM X1 Rugged Smartphone Now Available, Launch Price $249.99

The AGM X1 is a brand new smartphone that is about to become generally available to buy and the big selling point with this one is that it comes with a rugged build. Therefore, the AGM X1 is designed to be able to be used in a number of situations and environments. Adding to its generally durable nature is its battery life as the AGM X1 comes packed with a fairly substantial 5,400 mAh capacity battery, offering extended levels of usage before needing to be charged again. So this really is a smartphone that is designed to last – both in terms of its overall lifespan and in terms of its daily battery usage.

In terms of the rest of the specs, the AGM X1 is a smartphone that comes equipped with a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display which makes use of an FHD resolution. Inside, the AGM X1 comes loaded with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 octa-core SoC. In terms of cameras, the AGM X1 comes packing a dual rear camera setup which is spearheaded by a 13-megapixel camera. While you can also expect to find a 5-megapixel front-facing camera included as well. Additional features on offer, include the already-mentioned 5,100 mAh battery, Quick Charge support, an IP68 certification against dust and water, dual-SIM support, and Android 5.1 (Lollipop) out of the box.

For those looking to pick up a new and affordable smartphone, the AGM X1 is due to become generally available priced at $329.99. However, as part of the launch period, it is now available to order through Aliexpress and at a discounted rate. Which means that you can currently pick up the AGM X1 for only $249.99, essentially saving $70 off the normal retail price. Although, it is worth noting that this is a limited time promotional price, as the deal stated yesterday (April 4) and will remain available until April 11 at 7 a.m. (GMT), while supplies last. So those looking to pick this smartphone up at the $249.99 will want to place an order before the limited time price ends. You can find out more about the AGM X1 or order for for only $249.99 by heading through the link below.