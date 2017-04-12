AGM Releases The Source Code For The AGM X1

The AGM X1 is a new smartphone from AGM and one which looks to offer a competitive level of specs and features, while also maintaining a competitive price. In particular, the AGM X1 focuses on being a rugged smartphone, as it comes with a military spec exterior, an IP68 certification, and a decent sized battery. So this is a smartphone that is designed to be used in just about any environment.

However, all that focus in on the outside of the smartphone and it should be pointed out that AGM is making a play on the software with this phone as well. The company had already detailed and showcased Lineage OS running on the AGM X1. Following which, AGM has now taken the third-party ROM support to the next level by confirming the source code for the AGM X1 has now been made publicly available. So while the AGM X1 is already able to run Lineage OS, this move should make it much easier for developers to work on other third-party ROM solutions for the smartphone. In addition, as this is a smartphone which already does come with a fairly stock level of Android, the ability to port over new third-party features should be pretty easy for those in the know. In either case, with the availability of the source code now going live, AGM X1 owners should be able to expect a greater level of ROM choice and support going forward.

For those who like third-party ROMs, this might actually prove to be another reason to consider picking up the AGM X1 smartphone. Especially considering that this is a smartphone that can be picked up for as little as $252.99. In terms of the actual specs, the AGM X1 comes packing a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD resolution. Along with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 SoC. In addition to a 13-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, microSD support, a 5,400 mAh battery, Quick Charge 2.0 support, and Android 5.1 (Lollipop) pre-installed. Those interested, can find out more about the AGM X1 by heading through the first link below, or grab the AGM X1 source code by heading through the second link below.