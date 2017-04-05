Age of Empires: Castle Siege Now Available On Android

Age of Empires: Castle Siege started rolling out on the Google Play Store on Tuesday and should now be available for download all around the globe. Developed and published by Microsoft, the latest mobile spin-off based on the popular Age of Empires series takes a lot of cues from its PC predecessors in the sense that it’s a strategy game, though the majority of its gameplay formula has little to do with real-time strategies. Instead of being an RTS, Age of Empires: Castle Siege plays like a combination of a base management and tower defense game that has you building and upgrading defenses in an effort to stop enemy troops from advancing and destroying your castle while doing some destroying of your own. The game initially debuted for Windows Phone back in 2014 and was ported to iOS a year later. It’s currently unclear why the Android port was three years late to the party, though its development presumably only started recently.

Regardless, Age of Empires: Castle Siege is now out for Android devices and you can download it by following the Google Play Store link below. The mobile title has been designed as a freemium game with optional in-app purchases that can be used to speed up one’s progress, though you don’t need to pay anything in order to have the full experience, just be prepared for some grinding in that case. Apart from traditional tower defense gameplay, Age of Empires: Castle Siege also boasts a tech tree that players can upgrade in order to improve their digital defenses and make lives more difficult for their opponents. In the vein of older Age of Empires games, this one allows you to control a number of famous civilizations like Teutons, Franks, and Britons. When not defending your base, you’ll be raiding other players, which makes Age of Empires: Castle Siege somewhat similar to titles like Clash of Clans and Star Wars: Commander.

Refer to the video and gallery below to see how the game looks in action. Age of Empires: Castle Siege is officially compatible with all devices running Android 4.4 KitKat and newer versions of Google’s operating system, so you should be able to run it without any issues.