6GB RAM Galaxy S8 Plus Variant Confirmed By Samsung Korea

Samsung has just confirmed that the 6GB RAM Galaxy S8 Plus variant is on its way. If you pay a visit to the source link down below, you’ll be taken to the company’s official Korean website, and there, you’ll spot a new variant of the Galaxy S8 Plus which sports 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Truth be told, this website could be somewhat difficult to navigate if you don’t understand Korean, but we’ve taken a screenshot for you down below which let you see Samsung’s confirmation of this new unit.

Based on the listing, it seems like Samsung plans to give out the DeX dock with the 6GB RAM Galaxy S8 Plus pre-orders or purchases, that part is still unclear. A recent report suggested that the DeX dock will be given to consumers who pre-order this variant of the device, so it is possible that it applies only for pre-orders, we’re still not sure. It is also worth mentioning that 6GB RAM variants of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus got certified by TENAA (China’s equivalent to the FCC) quite recently. In any case, this smartphone will be available for purchase both directly through Samsung Korea, and through a number of Korean carriers it seems, though we still don’t know when will it become available. This variant of the Galaxy S8 Plus is identical to the model Samsung introduced on March 29 in almost every way, but it comes with more RAM and storage. The regular Galaxy S8 Plus variant sports 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable internal storage, well, this model will ship with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage, though it will keep its expandable storage option, so you will be able to utilize a microSD card here as well, and upgrade this phone’s storage for additional 256GB. We’re still not sure when will this variant of the device become available in Korea, but Samsung basically announced it with this listing.

Samsung introduced two Galaxy S8 smartphones on March 29, and the Galaxy S8 Plus is the larger of the two models. This handset sports a 6.2-inch 2960 x 1440 Super AMOLED display which is curved on the sides, and it is fueled by the Exynos 8895 or the Snapdragon 835 SoC, depending on where you purchase it. Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on the Galaxy S8 Plus, and on top of it, Samsung included their very own custom UI, of course. The Galaxy S8 Plus packs in a 3,500mAh battery, and it is made out of metal and glass. If you’d like to know more about the Galaxy S8 Plus, click here.