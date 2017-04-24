24K, 18K Rose, Platinum Galaxy S8 And S8 Plus Coming

Samsung may not be in the business of making variants of their Galaxy S flagship phones, but luxury-loving Samsung fans haven’t been left in the cold before as there have been luxury variants of Samsung’s past flagships, and this year is no different, with Truly Exquisite picking up the slack and bringing out 24 karat gold and platinum versions of Samsung’s two flagships, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, along with a special 18 karat rose gold version of each. The platinum Galaxy S8 Plus is the most expensive option, coming in at £2,450. The 24 karat gold version sits pretty at £2,350, and the rose gold one sits in the middle with a £2,400 price tag. The regular Galaxy S8 variants follow a similar pricing theme, with the platinum version costing £2,350, the rose gold one costing £2,300, and the 24 karat gold model rounding things out at £2,250, the cheapest out of the whole list.

All six trim options can decorate two different color options for their respective device, the black version, or the gray version. The stately lineup of luxury devices are functionally the same as the normal Samsung-made units, and are even cosmetically the same except for the side, top, and bottom lining. On the stock Samsung devices, this part is usually normal metal, looking rather chromed. On these luxury models, that is replaced by the precious metal of the user’s choice. This, of course, includes the SIM and MicroSD tray, along with the power button and volume rocker. The ports and antenna lines all remain plastic, though they are colored to go nicely with their respective metals.

The suite of luxury Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ devices comes with some fairly luxurious bonuses to sweeten the deal, for those already willing to drop upwards of £2,000 on a phone. Those willing to splurge will find themselves in possession of not only the phone that they have chosen, but also a wooden box, a gold-plated power bank, a wireless charging dock, a Gear VR unit, and a leather card holder. Naturally, the usual accessories are also included. All variants on offer have 64 gigabytes of internal storage and 4 gigabytes of RAM, so truly tech-savvy gold lovers may want to wait for somebody to give the upcoming higher-end variant, featuring 6 gigabytes of RAM and 128 gigabytes of internal storage, the same luxury treatment before they splash out.