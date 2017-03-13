HMD Global May Include Carl Zeiss Lenses In New Nokia Phones

HMD Global may include Carl Zeiss lenses in new Nokia phones as a recent rumor suggests as much. Prior to this rumor, it’s stated that Nokia would not be using these types of lenses for their handsets, but according to the rumor HMD and Nokia was referring to the three Android handsets that have already been announced, which are the Nokia 3, the Nokia 5, and the Nokia 6. While none of these smartphones is officially available to buy in the U.S., Nokia still has a rumored flagship device on the way and it’s possible that this device could include Carl Zeiss lenses, though it’s not a complete certainty.

Having said that, there is also no guarantee that HMD and Nokia will include Carl Zeiss lenses in any of their future smartphones. It might still be a possibility though and for those who love their photography this could mean that upcoming Nokia smartphones running on Android will end up providing some really great cameras. Nokia has used Carl Zeiss optics in their phones before which has given them a more high-quality picture experience compared to many other phones out on the market, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them use the technology in future devices if they end up choosing to do so.

Smartphone cameras aren’t generally thought of as being high quality, at least they haven’t been in the past, but continuing advancements have moved smartphones closer and closer to being more than just an adequate device for snapping off a quick photo, and this in part has been helped by smartphone manufacturers working with companies who produce really good quality lenses for actual cameras. While future phones may include Carl Zeiss technology and they may not, the current Nokia smartphone that were recently announced do not and they still seem to take a decent picture. The question for many Nokia fans if Nokia doesn’t opt to include Carl Zeiss optics in future Android smartphones, even for a flagship device, is likely going to be asking what will they be using for the image technology, and how will it stack up. Those are questions that can only be answered once Nokia releases a flagship.