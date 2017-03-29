Alleged HTC U Flagship Pops Up On AnTuTu With Snapdragon 835

It seems like the HTC U just surfaced on AnTuTu. HTC had introduced the HTC U Ultra back in January, though that phone was not exactly well received by consumers, and it seems like HTC is looking to rectify that with the HTC U which is rumored to land next month. The HTC U will be the company’s Snapdragon 835-powered flagship, it seems, that’s what rumors have been saying, and the device has just popped up on AnTuTu, well, at least it seems like this is the HTC U, read on.

The HTC CBP surfaced on AnTuTu, and even though we cannot confirm that this is the HTC U, this seems to be the most powerful HTC-branded device to date. This handset sports a QHD (2560 x 1440) display, though AnTuTu does not reveal its size. The phone also comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, while it is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, and the Adreno 540 GPU for graphics. A 16-megapixel snapper is placed on the back of this smartphone, and a 12-megapixel snapper can be found on its front side. Android 7.1.1 Nougat will come pre-installed on this smartphone, well, at least the unit that was benchmarked by AnTuTu comes with Android 7.1.1 Nougat. That is more or less all the info that AnTuTu shared this time around, and chances are we’ll get more such info in the coming weeks, as the HTC U is rumored to launch in April, as already mentioned.

The HTC U Ultra is the company’s Snapdragon 821-powered phablet which comes with a secondary display, and it did not exactly get great reviews, though it’s a really good phone, even though it’s quite expensive. Well, the HTC 10 was a really compelling flagship for the company last year, and the HTC U is expected to have the same effect for the company this year. We don’t really have all that much info when it comes to this smartphone, aside from the spec sheet that leaked today, but consumers do have high expectations for this smartphone, and it remains to be seen if HTC will deliver, stay tuned.