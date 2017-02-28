MWC 2017: Hands-On With The GM 6 Android One Smartphone

General Mobile, a Turkish smartphone manufacturer, had introduced their GM 6 Android One smartphone earlier today. This phone is a direct successor to the GM 5 handset that the company launched last year, and we’re looking at a budget phone here, which was to be expected considering this is an Android One smartphone. That being said, we’ve already covered its initial announcement, but since then, we were able to get some hands-on time with the device, which is what we’ll talk about in this article, read on,

The GM 6 is not exactly a flashy smartphone, quite the contrary, it resembles a number of other smartphones that are already available out in the market. Android One devices never tried to make strides in the design department, though that doesn’t have to be a problem, at all, as most consumers who buy this smartphone are buying it for its software. The GM 6 runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, and it comes with a metallic frame. On the back of the GM 6 you’ll find plastic, which is quite grippy, so that might be a benefit for some of you. Below the display lies a fingerprint scanner, and the device comes in a couple of color variants, Gold, Rose Gold and Space Gray. Once released, this smartphone will be available in 45 countries, said General Mobile during their MWC 2017 press conference, which means quite a few people will be able to buy it.

Now, in the specs department, this phone is solid, as long as you keep in mind it belongs in the budget category. General Mobile has included a 5-inch 720p display on this handset, and in addition to that you also get 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable internal storage. MediaTek’s MT6737T 64-bit quad-core SoC fuels the GM 6, and a 3,000mAh battery is also included in this package. A 13-megapixel shooter can be found on the back of the GM 6, while an 8-megapixel snapper lies up front. Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on this smartphone, as already mentioned, and we’re looking at a stock variant of Google’s Android OS here. We’ve included quite a few images in the gallery down below, just in case you’d like to take a closer look at this smartphone.