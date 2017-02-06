[UPDATED]Meizu M5s’ Retail Packaging And Specs Leak In New Images

A new set of Meizu M5s images has just surfaced. This is the company’s allegedly upcoming budget smartphone which was expected to land on January 27th, but Meizu did not host an event on January 27th, and they did not announce this smartphone. Well, such turn of events did not stop new leaks from popping up online, as three new Meizu M5s images just surfaced, as you can see in the gallery down below.

These three images reveal not only the design of this smartphone, but also show off its retail packaging, and we can also see some of the device’s specs thanks to its retail box. If this information is to be believed, the Meizu M5s will sport 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Android 6.0 Marshmallow has also been mentioned on the phone’s retail packaging, while the box also says that 4G LTE connectivity will be available as well, though that was to be expected. Now, as you can see, this phone will resemble the already released Meizu M5. The Meizu M5s will look similar to a number of other Meizu-branded smartphones which were released last year, which means you’ll get the company’s mBack multifunctional physical home key below the display, and the general design remains unchanged.

Thanks to TENAA’s listing which surfaced at the end of December, we know what to expect from the Meizu M5s in terms of specs. This smartphone will sport a 5.2-inch 720p (1280 x 720) display, along with 2GB / 3GB / 4GB of RAM and 16GB / 32GB / 64GB of native storage. The device will be fueled by an octa-core SoC clocked at 1.3GHz, and this is probably MediaTek’s MT6750 CPU. A 13-megapixel snapper will be placed on the back of this smartphone, while a 5-megapixel shooter is expected to be available on the phone’s front side. A 2,930mAh battery pack will be part of this package as well, and Meizu’s Flyme OS will come pre-installed on top of Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The Meizu M5s is expected to be quite affordable once it launches, but we still don’t know how much will the phone cost. Meizu is expected to introduce this smartphone in the near future, so stay tuned.

UPDATE: Two new additional images surfaced (fourth and fifth image in the gallery down below) along with the phone’s pricing. According to the provided info, the Meizu M5s will be priced at $145, the phone’s base model.

