Huawei P10 Plus Surfaces In Spain With A Whopping 8GB Of RAM

The Huawei P10 Plus has just surfaced in Spain, along with its alleged specifications. The Huawei P10 Plus is Huawei’s upcoming flagship, along with the Huawei P10, of course. Well, the larger of the two devices is now listed on Phone House, which is a Spanish retailer. This information was tweeted out by Geek Savaje, and it seems like the Huawei P10 Plus’ alleged specifications are listed on the site, though, of course, these are not official specifications, so do take this info with a grain of salt.

If the source is to be believed, the Huawei P10 Plus will sport a 5.5-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) display, along with a whopping 8GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable native storage. Android 7.0 Nougat will come pre-installed on the Huawei P10 Plus, and a 12-megapixel camera is also mentioned by the source, though do keep in mind that this handset will probably ship with two 12-megapixel snappers on the back. The dual-LED flash will also be a part of this package, and an 8-megapixel shooter will be included on the front side of this smartphone. The listing also mentions that this is the silver color variant of the Huawei P10 Plus, but you can expect the Huawei P10 Plus to come in quite a few color options once Huawei introduces it. That is more or less it as far as specs go, at least the ones that the source mentioned. Now, the Huawei P10 Plus is listed for $799 in Spain, though the device is not in stock at the moment, of course.

The Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Plus are expected to land in the coming weeks, the two devices will either launch during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona, or Huawei plans to release them a bit later, in March or April. Huawei’s MWC event is taking place on February 26th, so if the company does not announce both of these phones on that date, we’ll probably have to wait until March or April. In any case, these two devices will be quite similar in terms of the design and specs, though they will be different in terms of size. The two devices will almost certainly look the same, and they will be fueled by Huawei’s Kirin 960 64-bit octa-core processor which is fueling the Huawei Mate 9 phablet.

Buy the Huawei P9