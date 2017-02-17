Galaxy S8 And Galaxy S8 Plus Color Variants & Prices Leak

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus have just surfaced yet again, this time around, a Ukranian retailer leaked the two devices. Now, the source did not leak images of the two devices or anything of the sort, but their color options and pricing, as you can see in the provided image down below. The Samsung SM-G950 and SM-G955 are listed here, and those are the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, respectively. Do keep in mind that there’s still a possibility that the Galaxy S8 Plus will be called the Galaxy S8 Edge, though that’s highly unlikely considering that pretty much every rumor that surfaced in the last couple of months agrees with the Galaxy S8 Plus naming.

In any case, both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are listed in Black, Gold and Orchid Gray color options by the retailer, and the two phones cost $950 and $1,050, respectively. Do keep in mind that these are converted prices, as the devices’ pricing is listed in Ukranian Hryvnia currency. Now, based on this information, the two phones will be quite expensive, though it is worth mentioning that this is an electronics retailer we’re talking about here, so it’s possible that regular pricing of the two devices will be somewhat lower once they launch. Still, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are expected to be more expensive than the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge when they launched last year. Also, their pricing will vary from market to market, though that’s understandable.

Samsung will not introduce the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus during this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, that much had been confirmed, but the company will probably reveal their launch date during MWC 2017. These two smartphones will be fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor which Samsung unveiled back in January, and Android Nougat will come pre-installed on both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. Samsung will almost certainly ditch the physical home button when it comes to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, and the bezels on the two devices will be quite thin if leaks are to be believed. These two phones will probably get announced at the end of next month, though an early April launch event is also a possibility.