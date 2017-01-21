Motorola XT1650 Spotted On Geekbench, Could be Moto Z (2017)

A new Motorola smartphone with a model designation of XT1650 has been spotted on the popular benchmarking website, Geekbench. The information on the new device is scarce but we can see that it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset as it uses the MSM8998 System-on-Chip, and it’s clocked at up to 1.9 GHz. It also comes with 4 GB of RAM, although it remains to be seen if the device will chip with this much RAM when (or if) it’s released later in the year, as more and more competitors are expected to be moving to shipping devices with 6 GB of more RAM. The device is also running Android 7.1.1 Nougat, which is the latest version of the Android platform released. And as far as benchmark scores, this Snapdragon 835-powered devices scores well. It achieves an impressive 1,930 points for the single core test and 6,207 points on the multi-core test. The new device scores well through all tests and these numbers are higher than other Snapdragon 835 devices that have similarly been tested.

As to what this device is, given the flagship grade chipset, this may logically enough be the next generation Motorola Moto Z – or at least a prototype device. The last Moto Z was released in the third quarter 2016. However, we simply have no additional information as to other aspects of the new smartphone such as screen size, resolution, camera equipment, or battery. We do not know much about the design although when the Moto Z was released, Motorola did say that the Moto Mods design would run for both the first and second generation of Moto Z device, giving customers some clarity as to the expected life of any Moto Mods accessories bought. This would seem to confirm that there is, indeed, a second generation Moto Z on the way. However, it is also possible that this device is another device belonging to a different family. Could Motorola be working on a Moto X powered by the Snapdragon 835? We will need to wait for Motorola to provide us with additional clarity, but meanwhile check out the Geekbench scores in the gallery below.