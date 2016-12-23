Leak: More Renders Surface Of BlackBerry’s DTEK70

More renders have surfaced of BlackBerry’s upcoming DTEK70 device, otherwise known as Mercury when referred to by the rumored codename. Based on these two new images, the device design appears to stick pretty close to the design of the phone seen in previous leaks, aside from a couple of details. In these new images, the DTEK70 can be seen with a smaller and more round front-facing camera, as well as a slimmer version of what is quite likely the ambient light sensor on the opposite side of the phone’s earpiece.

Aside from the sensor and the camera being a slightly different shape compared with the older leaks, it’s also worth mentioning that the sensor and the camera are on the opposite side in these new renders. In the old images, the camera is to the left of the earpiece with the sensor to the right. In today’s leak, these positions are flipped with the sensor being on the left and the camera being on the right. That said, these two details seem to be the only noticeable differences between the old and newer leaked images. Both the presence and size of a physical keyboard, as well as the shape and color of the phone appear to be the same, so it’s quite likely that this is the final design for the upcoming device from BlackBerry.

Neither render gives out much detail on what to expect with the phone when it comes to actual hardware specifications, but the image above does mention that there is a fingerprint sensor, and that it has been integrated into the space bar of the keyboard so as to make for quicker and easier access to it. With the fingerprint sensor on board, it can only be assumed that people will be able to use it for both unlocking the device as well as authorizing mobile payments, although there is no detail just yet to suggest this is the case. The earlier leaks of the Mercury appeared back in the beginning of the month, and although nothing has been confirmed by BlackBerry so far, a recent rumor suggests that they will be unveiling the new device at CES 2017 alongside other BlackBerry devices.