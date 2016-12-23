Black Pearl Galaxy S7 Edge Coming To India Early January

With the Galaxy Note 7 permanently discontinued, Samsung’s fortunes depend, to a large extent, on the forthcoming Galaxy S8. Although a long way away from being launched officially, the phone promises to be something worth waiting for if all the reports, rumors and speculations are anything to go by. However, even as Samsung is believed to be working furiously on its next flagship, the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge are still flying the company’s flag at the premium end of the market. Having said that though, with new devices being launched on a regular basis by competing vendors, the two handsets are losing the buzz around them, although they remain perfectly capable devices in their own right.

That being the case, Samsung has been adding a few vibrant new color options to its Galaxy S7 line in some key markets around the world. The Galaxy S7 Edge has already been launched in Blue Coral, Pink Gold and Black Pearl in quite a few key markets around the world, including the U.S. and South Korea. While the first two models were launched in India earlier this year, the third one has been conspicuous by its absence so far. Rumors, however, indicated that Samsung was planning to launch it in the country by the end of the year, and as if right on cue, the tech media in India is now reporting that the company will indeed launch the Black Pearl Galaxy S7 Edge in the country pretty soon. According to reports, the new version will finally hit store shelves in the country in early January and will reportedly come with an asking price of Rs. 59,990 ($885), which is significantly higher than the Rs. 50,900 ($750) price-tag for the 32GB Pink Gold and Blue Coral models.

The Black Pearl Galaxy S7 Edge is pretty much identical to the regular Galaxy S7 Edge in terms of its hardware specs, although it does come with 128GB storage instead of the 32GB and 64GB options offered with the other models. The Galaxy S7 Edge is a pretty compelling buy even without the generous amount of storage included with the new version, so the new model should only make it even more popular.