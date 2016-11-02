Xiaomi To Introduce Redmi 4 On November 4th

Xiaomi’s Redmi-branded smartphones have been extremely successful for the company. The company’s Redmi line consists out of mid-range smartphones, at least for the most part, and Xiaomi had introduced quite a few such smartphones this year, including the Redmi 3, Redmi Note 3 and the Redmi Note 4. That being said, the Redmi 4 has been leaking for a while now, and the device got certified by TENAA (China’s equivalent to the FCC) a while back. We were wondering when will the phone launch, and it seems like have our answer now, read on.

Xiaomi has just confirmed that they’ll introduced the Redmi 4 on November 4th in China. The company did this by sharing a teaser image on Weibo (Chinese social network). The Redmi 4 actually got certified alongside the Redmi 4A, a slightly less powerful variant of the Redmi 4, so we’ll probably get to see both of those variants announced on November 4th, which is in two days. If you take a look at the provided image, you’ll get to see a part of the upcoming smartphone, its upper left corner that is. It seems like the Redmi 4 will sport a metallic frame, and chances are its back side will also be made out of metal, at least based on the images TENAA provided a while back. The device will sport a 2.5D curved glass on top of its display, as you can see in the provided image, and the antenna lines will be implemented on the phone’s frame which goes around the device, and we’ll probably get to see some antenna lines on the back as well. Based on this image, the phone’s side bezels (black bars) won’t be that pronounced as well, at least it seems like it.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 is expected to ship with a 5-inch fullHD IPS display, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core SoC will fuel this smartphone, and you’ll get a 4,000mAh battery as part of this package as well. On the back of this device, you’ll be able to find a 13-megapixel snapper, while a 5-megapixel camera will be available up front. Android 6.0 Marshmallow will come pre-installed on the Redmi 4, and on top of it, you’ll get Xiaomi’s MIUI 8 OS.