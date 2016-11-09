Promo Poster Reveals Vivo X9 & Vivo X9 Plus Specifications

Vivo had introduced one extremely interesting smartphone earlier this year, the Vivo Xplay 5. That handset features a curved display, and high-end specifications as well. Vivo is a Chinese smartphone manufacturer which is mostly focused on selling their devices in Asia, this company was actually the third-placed company in China in Q3 this year, at least as far as sheer sales are concerned. Vivo had managed to sell over 100% more devices in Q3 this year than in Q3 last year, which is quite a feat by the company.

That being said, the company’s Vivo X7 and Vivo X7 Plus devices have been selling really well ever since the company introduced them back in June. Well, their successors are already at the door, the Vivo X9 and Vivo X9 Plus have been leaking for quite some time now, and the newest leak shares quite a bit of new info. In case you were wondering what specs will these two devices sport, well, wonder no more, as a promo poster surfaced in China and shared the most important spec info. The Vivo X9 will sport a 5.5-inch fullHD display, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 653 64-bit octa-core SoC will fuel this handset, and a 3,050mAh battery will be included here as well. The device will sport a dual camera setup up front (20-megapixel & 8-megapixel snappers), while a single 16-megapixel camera will be available on its back.

The Vivo X9 Plus, on the other hand, will ship with the same SoC as the Vivo X9 it seems, and you’ll also get the same camera sensors on this device as well, both on the back and front. Now, unlike the Vivo X9, the Vivo X9 Plus will sport a 5.88-inch fullHD panel, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. The device will also pack in a 4,000mAh battery on the inside. Both of these devices will be made out of metal, and a home button will be placed below their displays. The devices will resemble their predecessors quite a bit, and you can expect to get Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out of the box here with Vivo’s custom UI on top of it. The Vivo X9 and Vivo X9 Plus are expected to arrive on November 16th.