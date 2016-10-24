Galaxy S7 Edge Apparently Catches Fire In Canada

With the Galaxy Note 7 now discontinued because of reasons that have been well-documented over the past few weeks, Samsung Electronics has been putting its formidable marketing muscle behind the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge, both of which were launched earlier this year by the South Korean consumer electronics giant. Although still very capable, the two latest Galaxy S-series devices have started to lose their sheen a little, with new flagship smartphones being launched by Apple, LG and even Google in recent weeks. Meanwhile, Galaxy S8 rumors have already started doing the rounds, with some reports even suggesting that Samsung is considering bringing the launch-day forward to compensate for the massive losses the company is expected to suffer because of the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco.

Unfortunately for Samsung and worryingly for its customers, the company’s recent smartphones continue to remain a ‘hot’ topic for all the wrong reasons. According to new report coming out of Canada over the weekend, a Galaxy S7 Edge apparently caught fire while its owner was driving home from work. The incident was reported by Mr. Elisha Loewen, who says he smelt something burning and saw smoke coming out of the console under the car radio, which is where he normally keeps his mobile phone. On realizing his phone was on fire, he threw it out the window and covered it with snow to extinguish the flames. Unfortunately for him though, his harrowing ordeal was only just beginning.

According to him, his carrier, Bell, didn’t even want to deal with the issue and wanted him to contact Samsung directly. Once he did that, he was asked to send over photos of the burned phone and was assured that a ‘specialist’ will contact him soon. Either way, these reports are making an already difficult situation for Samsung even worse. What’s even more disconcerting is that it’s definitely not the first time that people from around the world have reported about their Galaxy S7 Edge smartphones catching on fire. Back in September, there was a similar incident reported from the Philippines, while a man in China earlier this month claimed that his Galaxy S7 Edge had caught fire while charging overnight.