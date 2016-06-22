Upcoming Lenovo Vibe C2 Could Become The Moto E (2016)

While Lenovo recently admitted that the acquisition of Motorola Mobility hasn’t quite yielded the sort of results it would have wanted, the company is still putting on a brave face and carrying on with its range of Moto-branded products in the U.S. and around the world. The company is now believed to be prepping the launch of an all-new smartphone called the Vibe C2, images and hardware specs of which have now apparently been leaked to the press in all their glory. What’s interesting is that the upcoming device from Lenovo is believed to come in at least two different versions with model numbers XT1700 and XT1706. While that particular info might initially seem pretty run-of-the-mill, what’s remarkable is that they look fairly similar to the sort of model numbers that Motorola phones come with every year.

For example, the original Moto E came with model number XT1021, while the second-generation Moto E variants sport model numbers XT1527, XT1511, XT1505 & XT1524. That uncanny similarity between the previous Moto E handsets and the upcoming Vibe C2 in terms of their model numbers has now given rise to speculations that the upcoming device may be marketed by Lenovo in some regions as the next-gen Moto E. The company, however, is expected to call it the Vibe C2 in other markets around the world, including China. Lenovo had earlier launched the entry-level Vibe C handset in some countries including India, but that one had the Snapdragon 210 SoC under the hood.

The device in question is expected to be an entry-level smartphone, featuring a 5-inch 720p display panel and powered by a MediaTek MT6735P SoC. The device will also apparently come with 1 GB of RAM and either 8 or 16 GB of expandable storage, and will support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 and LTE connectivity. As for the rest of the tech specs, the two cameras on the front and back will come with 8-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors respectively, with the rear-facing shooter getting a flash and auto-focus. The device will also have a 2,750 mAh battery, and is apparently in line to be launched in Eastern Europe at some stage during this year.