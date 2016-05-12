Xiaomi Yi 4K Action Camera Launches In China For $200

Xiaomi entered the action camera market last year with the release of the Xiaomi Yi, which took consumers by surprise thanks to its low price of $80. Excitingly enough, this week Xiaomi took the veil off its second action camera in the series called the Xiaomi Yi 4K Action Camera. It features better hardware specifications compared to the original model, but is also valued at a higher price of $200.

The new generation Xiaomi Yi 4K Action Camera is equipped with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX377 sensor (same as the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P smartphones) and an Ambarella A9SE95 chipset. As the moniker suggests, the action camera at hand is able to capture videos in 4K resolution at 30 frames per second. Additionally, the unit allows for slow-motion video recording at resolutions of 720p with 240 frames per second, and 1080p at 120 fps. The unit is equipped with a 155-degree wide-angle lens and has an f/2.8 aperture, and can also be used to capture time lapse videos with time intervals of 0.5 / 1 / 2 / 5 / 10 / 30 / 60 seconds between each shot. It’s also worth noting that, unlike the original model launched last year, the new Xiaomi Yi 4K is equipped with a 2.19-inch touchscreen covered in Corning Gorilla Glass, featuring a pixel density of 330 pixels per inch. Additionally, the unit supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity and is powered by a 1,400 mAh battery that should hold enough energy for up to 8 hours standby or up to 2 hours of continuous video recording.

As yet, the Xiaomi Yi 4K Action Camera is available for purchase only in China, and customers can buy the device for the price of $200. Once again, this is a considerably higher price compared to last year’s model which was released for only $80, but sure enough, the Yi 4K is more technologically advanced and introduces new features, including a touchscreen. The camera is available in white, black, or pink, and in addition, the package includes a waterproof case, filters, UV lenses, and a Bluetooth remote camera shutter controller. Details regarding availability outside of China are missing, but it’s likely that more resellers will begin offering the Xiaomi Yi 4K Action Camera in more regions in the coming weeks.