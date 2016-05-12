Lei Jun: Xiaomi Mi Band 2 Will Be Announced In Early June

Xiaomi has introduced their all-new Mi Max phablet and MIUI 8 OS a couple of days ago. The company has hosted a press conference in China where they’ve introduced their device and MIUI update, and it seems like more devices are going to be announced by Xiaomi in the next couple of weeks. The company’s CEO has recently confirmed that the Xiaomi-branded drone will be announced before the end of this month, and he has just shared more info regarding the Mi Band 2 fitness tracker as well, read on.

Lei Jun has officially confirmed that the Mi Band 2 is going to be announced in early June. The company’s CEO has revealed the Mi Band 2 design recently when he shared the first real life image of the device, and before the MI Max and MIUI 8 launch event, he said that the Mi Band 2 is not going to be announced alongside the company’s phablet and OS update because the company is facing certain production issues. In addition to that, he said that the Mi Band 2 launch has been postponed for 1 month, so we presumed that the device will arrive in June, but Lei Jun wanted to be more specific, which is why he confirmed we won’t have to wait long for the fitness tracker to become a reality.

The Mi Band 2 will, unlike its predecessors, sport a display. The display will, allegedly, be able to show you various fitness-related info, along with the time and some other information. Some leaks even indicated that you’ll be able to control the company’s upcoming drone with this fitness tracker, though it remains to be seen how accurate that info is. The Mi Band 2 will sport a silicone band, at least based on leaks, and it won’t differ that much from what we’ve seen included with the Mi Band and Mi Band 1s fitness trackers. You can expect this fitness band to be quite affordable, just like its predecessors. The Mi Band and Mi Band 1s were both priced below $20, so it remains to be seen how affordable will the Mi Band 2 be in the end.