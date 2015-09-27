Leaked List Shows Which HTC Device Will Receive Updates

Yesterday, a Twitter user who goes by the username @LlabTooFeR released a leaked list concerning HTC smartphone models which are slated to get the Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) and Sense 7 update. The Twitter user who released this list is quite known among the Android community for leaking information concerning the Taiwanese smartphone manufacturing company, HTC. The leaked information lists the HTC Desire (models 816, 820 and 826), the HTC One (models M9, M9+, ME, E9 and E9+) and the HTC Butterfly (models 2 and 3). LlabTooFeR also included a note of caution in a reply on his earlier leaked list saying “Note that list is preliminary, some devices with lack of internal storage like Desire 816 may not receive Android M update”. It seems that we will have to wait for a while until HTC officially confirms which models of the listed devices will receive the two updates.

For those who are not too sure what is Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) is all about. It is an operating system that is currently the latest version of the Android operating systems for devices such as smartphones, phablets and tablets. It is the successor of the previous version, Android 5.0 (Lollipop). According to Google, this update has modified some areas of the Android platform and one of it is the modification of the permissions user interface. It also updates the fingerprint scanning system to Fingerprint API because it is more reliable than the previous system of fingerprint scanning. There will be an option for you to delete any unwanted screenshots within your notification bar, eliminating the need for you to delete them manually in your gallery. Other notable changes the update brings is that there will be a RAM manager, a network reset option to clear any unwanted network history such as WiFi or Bluetooth and Android Pay will be able to run more smoothly within the updated device. The theme for this update is white in colour quite a change from the previous version which is dark in colour. Most Google applications will have the ability to run more quickly with this update.

The HTC Sense 7 is a software update that is restricted to only HTC-made devices. The previous version was Sense 6. The Sense 7 update is basically intended to correct software features that did not work well with the previous update. There are some minor changes, the home screen icons have been refined to allow more notification icons to be placed and if you want to open your settings quickly, just swipe down the screen two times in order to do so. The flashlight feature has been added and it is easily accessible if there is a need for it.