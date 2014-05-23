Rumor: Samsung to Launch the Galaxy Note 4 on September 3rd

So, the Galaxy S5 is on shelves and has been for some time now, the Galaxy K Zoom is officially heading to shelves and the Galaxy S5 Active could land any minute. It would seem that Samsung’s Galaxy S5 line of devices have all but trickled out and have been finished – with the exception of the inevitable Galaxy S5 Mini – leaving the Korean giant room to focus on their next Galaxy Note device. Traditionally, Samsung has announced a new Galaxy Note device since the original during the IFA conference in Berlin, held in the fall. Now, Android Geeks think they have the exact launch date for the Galaxy Note 4.

According to Android Geeks, an insider has passed them information saying the Galaxy Note 4 will indeed launch September 3rd, 2014. Normally, we would think that this was complete crazy talk, but looking back Android Geeks accurately told the world that the Galaxy Note 3 would be announced on September 4th, 2013 and indeed, it was. Of course, a release date doesn’t tell us any more about the device itself, but it’s nice to know that Samsung isn’t breaking a formula that isn’t broken. Apple will be announcing their latest iPhone towards the end of the summer and the G3 will be a thorn in Samsung’s side as well, so the Galaxy Note 4 is going to be an important device for Samsung.

The device is rumored to feature a Snapdragon 805 and a QHD display at 2560 x 1440, which would make the Galaxy Note 4 a potent device for sure. We’re a few months away from September though, so we’re going to have to wait for some time in order to see if Android Geeks’ source has got it right once again. Which direction the Galaxy Note 4 goes in when it comes to design will be interesting to see as well. Will it follow the Galaxy S5’s dotted design or stick with the faux leather? Which would you prefer? Let us know in the comments.