Motorola DROID Razr HD and Razr M Getting KitKat

Motorola has now rolled out the KitKat update to the DROID Razr HD and the DROID Razr M over on Verizon. While these two devices were also available outside of the US, right now we’re only seeing updates for the Verizon variants that are here in the US. It’s a bit surprising to see 2012 DROIDs getting their KitKat updates, while the 2013 models – the DROID Ultra and DROID Mini – are still stuck on Android 4.4. But at least their on KitKat. The DROID Ultra and Mini should be getting their update to Android 4.4.2 fairly soon though as they are said to be in the works already.

For those interested, here’s the Changelog for both the Razr HD and the Razr M:

“Android 4.4.2, KitKat: Android 4.4.2, KitKat, is the latest release of the Android platform. KitKat includes enhancements such as restyled status and navigation bars, a new full-screen mode, color emoji support, improved closed captioning support, stronger security, smarter power use, and more tools and capabilities for better app development; Printing documents and pictures: Added support for printing photos, Google Docs, GMail messages, and other content via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and hosted services like Google Cloud Print and HP ePrinters; Hangouts – SMS/MMS support: Incorporated a new version of Google Hangouts that supports integrated SMS/MMS messaging. Hangouts can be set as the default SMS app under Settings > Wireless > Default SMS app.”

Great to see some older devices getting the update to Android 4.4.2, seeing as that is the latest version of Android. Hopefully we’ll see more manufacturers doing that soon as well. It’s great to actually get support for your device for the full two years instead of just a year, where you may or may not get an update. With KitKat updates really changed. And it changed for the good I think. What about the rest of you?