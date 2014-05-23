Image Leak Suggests This Is The Huawei Ascend D3 Complete With Super Slim Bezels

LG and OnePlus aren’t the only companies producing a handset with almost next to nothing bezels. Huawei’s upcoming Ascend D3 is right up there with them. That is, if this recent image leak is actually of the Huawei Ascend D3. The leaked image displays just how small the bezels on the Huawei Ascend D3 will be, with bezels on the left and right sides that feel like they’re almost thinner than paper, and then there’s the top and bottom bezels that are looking rather svelte as well. Huawei intends to get the most use possible out of the screen that they have and attempt to give users as much usable screen real estate as they can, which is an honorable goal if you ask us.

What might be more interesting than the tiny bezels though is Huaweis own processor that is supposed to be powering this device. The Hisilicon octa-core Kirin 920 processor. The Kirin 920 is made up of four cores that clock at 1.8GHz and four cores that clock at 1.5GHz, and according to benchmarks from a couple months ago, it scored fairly high when compared to competing processors, even beating out the Snapdragon 801, and coming in third only behind the Snapdragon 805 and both variants of the Tegra K1 CPU from Nvidia. Other than the rumored 1080p display pretty much all the rest of the hardware specs are unknown at this point, but if this phone is going to launch in June like the rumors are suggesting then we should end up learning more about it in due time.

Once the Ascend D3 does launch which should be in Huawei’s home market of China, the cost is said to be set at $469 which doesn’t sound too bad when you compare it to other flagship devices. Especially those that have comparable processors from competitors like Qualcomm. Once the initial rollout is finished in China, the Ascend D3 is said to launch in other markets outside of China, although it’s unclear where those markets might be, ten guesses which major market probably won’t be one of them. Did someone say the U.S.? If so you’re probably right.