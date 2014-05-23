Here’s A Leaked Press Render Of The LG G3 Bound For Verizon Wireless

Yesterday we got a look at a test model of the T-Mobile Developer Edition LG G3. Today here’s a press render leak of the Verizon Wireless model of the regular LG G3 from evelaks. We already know what the LG G3 looks like so there isn’t really anything new to get excited about, but it does at least let us know how the design of the Verizon model differs from any of the other ones that will be out on the market for other carriers. When it comes right down to it the only thing thta is likely to be different about the design is if there are any carrier logos on any of the models and where they are placed if there are.

In case of the Verizon version we can see the Verizon carrier logo up in the top right corner of the display in the bezel just to the right of the audio speaker. Then we can see the typical Verizon branding on the back with the Verizon and 4G LTE logos in the middle, and the LG logo branded on the bottom of both the front and back of the device. From the looks of the image this seems like a white colored LG G3, and it could just be the distortion of the image but it looks like there is a brushed metal looking design to it. The picture is pretty grainy so it’s hard to make out that particular last detail about it.

The official announcement from LG on the LG G3 is fast approaching and is set to take place next week on the 27th, which is when they should unveil the phone to the world. Soon after, the phone is said to be getting a release in the first part of June but so far there is no confirmed date. There are still a couple details that we don’t know just yet, like the pricing for the LG G3 on any of the carriers, whether it be with a contract or full retail cost on something like T-mobiles down payment plans. We know that this is a device that many of you are looking forward to and believe me when I say we’re right there with you. LG has clearly come out with a real winner this year and we can’t wait to test the device first hand. Are there any VZW subscribers out there that will be picking this up?