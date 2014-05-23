Featured Icon Pack: Aurora UI

In a need of a fresh new icon pack to clean up your homescreen and make your app drawers look sleek and stylish? This icon pack from developer Fraom is just what the doctor ordered. Aurora UI comes with a set of highly crafted beautiful Full HD icons, 1,000 total, all in a round flat design with a gorgeous long shadow and extremely vivid colors. This isn’t the first set of works from Fraom but it is certainly one of the best. Aurora UI comes complete with the icons, a large selection of 25 HD wallpapers that go along with the theme of the icons designs, all wrapped up in a nice and neat little app so you can access and apply things easily. The icons even come in color and black and white just in case you want something different.

Aurora UI supports a wide range of launchers to fit just about anyone’s taste, including the ever popular and my personal favorite, Nova Launcher. Apex Launcher is also compatible as well as Aviate, Action Launcher, GO Launcher, Next Launcher, HOLO Launcher, Smart Launcher, ADW Launcher and plenty of others that aren’t listed here. Really there’s just too many launchers to name, but these are the most popular so it goes without saying we would list their compatibility with Aurora UI.

1,000 Full HD Icons in vivid color is quite a lot to begin with, but at 1,000 we know that means there are many icons that have no theme. That’s OK because the developer has integrated a wonderful looking icon mask which keeps even the icons that aren’t themed looking great. You can also contact the developer via the Icons Request feature from inside the Aurora UI app to request Icons that you’d like him to add in the next update. The icon pack will cost you just over $1 but that’s well worth it for the amount of icons you get, not to mention 25 beautiful wallpapers to go along with it and an app to make launching everything as easy as pie. Lets not forget the continued dev support to get more icons added at personal request. If you’re dying for a new icon pack to try, check out Aurora UI you definitely won’t be disappointed.