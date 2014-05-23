Comcast Throws their name in the Gauntlet to buy T-Mobile USA

It’s no secret that T-Mobile’s parent company Deutsche Telekom is looking to ditch the US and sell T-Mobile USA. In fact, they were almost out of here in 2011, when AT&T attempted to purchase the fourth largest US carrier, but the FCC turned that down. In December of this year, we began hearing rumors that Sprint/Softbank were looking to pick up the carrier. Which a lot of people don’t want, and the FCC has said they don’t want this deal either. We’ve also heard that Dish might be in on the deal too, which they’ve been trying to get into the wireless industry for quite some time. Now we’re hearing Comcast’s name around here.

Now according to a securities and banking firm UBS, Comcast is looking to grab T-Mobile. Which would mean Comcast is spending some big bucks lately, as they just announced that they are purchasing Time Warner Cable – if the FCC approves it. What is really making Comcast want to jump into wireless is AT&T buying DirecTV and becoming a direct competitor with Comcast.

“We believe AT&T’s move into mobile video could be the final straw that draws Comcast [Ad by Plus-HD-9.5] into the wireless mix. The company’s current wireless strategy leverages Wi-Fi deployments and its MVNO relationships. While this may be a capital efficient way to put a toe in the water, we believe it is not a long term strategy…In our opinion, this could eventually lead to the acquisition of T-Mobile – if it is still independent. Initial moves to execute on a Wi-Fi-MVNO strategy will inevitably spark the speculation that Comcast will indeed need to go further and put a still- independent T-Mobile back on the M&A target list were the Softbank deal to be rejected. This view of the future creates a 3rd potential buyer for the company, behind Sprint and DISH.”-John Hodulik, analyst, UBS

So now Comcast is looking to spend some big bucks on T-Mobile. Who would you rather buy T-Mobile? Because we know they are going to get sold eventually. Whether it be to Sprint, Dish or Comcast. Although I think it’s more likely to go to Dish or Comcast. What are your thoughts?