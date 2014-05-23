AH Giveaway: Logitech Pro for the Samsung Galaxy NotePRO/TabPRO 12.2

This week we’re giving away a Keyboard folio case for the Galaxy TabPRO 12.2, which also fits the Galaxy NotePRO 12.2. It’s basically what it sounds like. It’s a folio case with a keyboard attached. It also has a slim design as well as a dual-view stand and a SecureLock system. It’s very lightweight, considering its for a 12-inch tablet. The battery is supposed to last around 3 months, but of course that’s on stand-by time. But still pretty impressive. So if you own the Galaxy NotePRO 12.2 or the Galaxy TabPRO 12.2, it’s definitely a great case to have. Now this product we actually haven’t reviewed, so it’s brand new, never been used.

The giveaway is open to anyone in the US with a Galaxy NotePRO 12.2 or a Galaxy TabPRO 12.2, since you can’t use this with any other device. As always, just follow the instructions in the rafflecopter widget down below. It’s really simple to enter the contest. Just remember that you don’t have to “spam” your friends to get more entries. Simply by logging in and leaving a comment on this post, you are entered into the contest. All the other features are for extra entries. Which everyone loves. As usual, the contest will run today until midnight on Thursday. So make sure you enter before Thursday before it’s too late. How many of you out there own either of Samsung’s 12.2-inch tablets?

Good Luck to all!